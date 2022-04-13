SALT LAKE CITY – Celebrity recipes are all the rage these days and the latest is a super simple, healthy salad recipe from model Bella Hadid. This fresh, delicious dish has only 5-main ingredients and can be made in just minutes. Hadid shared the recipe on her TikTok account recently and it went viral.

The salad includes five main ingredients – avocado, arugula, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and red peppers. The dressing is also super simple and consists of lemon, salt, pepper, olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Here’s Bella’s Fresh Arugula Salad Recipe…

Ingredients:

  • Arugula
  • Cucumbers
  • Red bell peppers
  • Crumbled parmesan cheese
  • Avocado
  • Juice of a lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Balsamic glaze
  • Olive oil

Directions:

Dice the cucumbers, red peppers, and avocado, and add to a bowl with arugula and crumbled parmesan.
Add the juice from a lemon, salt and pepper to taste, balsamic glaze, and olive oil on top for the dressing.
Toss everything together and enjoy!

