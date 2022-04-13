SALT LAKE CITY – Celebrity recipes are all the rage these days and the latest is a super simple, healthy salad recipe from model Bella Hadid. This fresh, delicious dish has only 5-main ingredients and can be made in just minutes. Hadid shared the recipe on her TikTok account recently and it went viral.

The salad includes five main ingredients – avocado, arugula, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and red peppers. The dressing is also super simple and consists of lemon, salt, pepper, olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Here’s Bella’s Fresh Arugula Salad Recipe…

Ingredients:

Arugula

Cucumbers

Red bell peppers

Crumbled parmesan cheese

Avocado

Juice of a lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Balsamic glaze

Olive oil

Directions:

Dice the cucumbers, red peppers, and avocado, and add to a bowl with arugula and crumbled parmesan.

Add the juice from a lemon, salt and pepper to taste, balsamic glaze, and olive oil on top for the dressing.

Toss everything together and enjoy!

Print the recipe here.