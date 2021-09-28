(The Daily Dish) Mental illness is a global crisis and young women are especially vulnerable. Not only has COVID caused major disruptions in how we all manage our lives this past year, but it has also exacerbated mental health issues among young women.

The impact of the pandemic on mental health has not been fully realized yet, but studies are showing concerning trends, including increases in anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and suicide. Local mental health experts are saying, “We have a second pandemic within the pandemic right now.” It is especially a challenge among Utah youth.

They simply can’t keep up with the demand. So many young girls and women are hurting and anyone can become a powerful voice for these girls! Your donation will provide scholarships for underprivileged girls that can literally change the trajectory of their lives forever. In fact, 97% of parents agree that Bridle Up Hope was a life-changing experience for their daughters.

Bridle Up Hope was started by Sean and Rebecca Covey in 2012 in memory of their daughter Rachel, who tragically passed away after battling depression for many years. Rachel found great fulfillment in helping other struggling girls find hope through equestrian training and her love of horses. Her family recognized the special bond that can help a young woman build confidence and overcome personal struggles so started Bridle Up Hope.

Bridle Up Hope’s mission is to inspire hope, confidence, and resilience in girls through equestrian training, life skills development, and service at the barn with principles from the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People integrated throughout.

You can help or donate today by scanning the QR code on your screen or clicking here.