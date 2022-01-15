Meet the violinist who went from playing for pennies on the street to selling out theaters

New York City, NY (ABC4 Utah) – One of the world’s most popular violinists went from being homeless playing violin on the NYC subway to selling-out theatres worldwide, featured on the Today Show, securing NAACP and Emmy Award nominations & wins, and gaining celebrity fans like Stevie Wonder. Damien Escobar is the Emmy Award-winning violinist whose storied career spans nearly two decades, including Billboard chart-topping albums, sold-out global tours, collaborations with international brands, and two Emmy Awards.

The NAACP Image Award-nominated artist is also dominating the world outside of the realm of a typical music artist as a successful brand management and marketing guru with a myriad of credentials to his name. The former half of the world-famous duo Nuttin But Stringz, Damien assumed full management responsibilities of the group in 2008, turning the once locally known group into a multi-million dollar brand with a slew of brand partnerships that include McDonald’s, Nike, Coca-Cola, ADIDAS, Yamaha, and Reebok to name a few. Through his ability to craft relationships and his commitment to excellence, he built up the duo to become a force to be reckoned with, with millions of fans and followers.

After the band’s disbandment in 2012, Damien took over the reins of his career and singlehandedly rebranded himself as the world’s foremost solo violinist, landing himself on the coveted Billboard charts selling hundreds of thousands of records and concert tickets. He also launched the global booking agency LCM Entertainment, which morphed into a full-service management firm, directing a catalog of clients’ careers and brand images. He bears many titles, including Musician, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Humanitarian, and puts no limits on what he can achieve, making him one of the most prolific figures hailing from Jamaica, Queens, NY.

