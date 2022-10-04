SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The bold and daring “sisters” of The CW Network’s hit series “Kung Fu” took time out of their busy filming schedule to dish with Deena about the upcoming season 3 of the primetime drama. Kung Fu‘s new season premiers Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9 p.m. on Utah’s CW30.

About the “Kung Fu” Season 3:

After an earthquake hit Chinatown in the season two finale, season three opens with Nicky (Olivia Liang), her family, and her community attempting to rebuild in more ways than one. Nicky, still reeling from her abrupt breakup with her boyfriend Henry (Eddie Liu), and the shocking death of her nemesis-turned-ally Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), puts on a brave face as she juggles a new job teaching kung fu while fighting a growing crimewave in San Francisco. Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) struggles to keep Harmony Dumplings afloat, while rebuilding the restaurant; and Jin (Tzi Ma) helps the rest of the community get back on its feet. Althea (Shannon Dang) has lost her company and finds herself jobless, living in the cramped Shen house, while Dennis (Tony Chung) works a variety of service gigs to help make ends meet. Ryan (Jon Prasida) adjusts to cohabitating with boyfriend Sebastian (JB Tadena), while working fulltime as an ER resident; and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) embarks on a new legal venture. But just as Nicky and the Shens are finding their footing, Nicky is thrown on her heels by the introduction of a mysterious vigilante, Bo (guest star Ben Levin) — and the shattering return of a woman who appears to be her deceased shifu, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai). Pei-Ling’s shocking return will engulf Nicky in an epic and dangerous story, filled with mystery and magic… a story that will have momentous consequences for Nicky and the whole Shen family.

KUNG FU stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, JB Tadena as Sebastian and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen.

OLIVIA LIANG (Nicky Shen in “Kung Fu”)

Olivia Liang stars as Nicky Shen, a young Chinese American woman who, after going on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to find it overrun with crime and corruption, on The CW’s “Kung Fu.”

After receiving her Bachelor of Arts at the University of California San Diego, Liang was accepted into the acting program at UCLA. She has recurred on The CW’s “Legacies” and can be seen in Hulu’s anthology series “Into the Dark.”

Liang is fluent in Mandarin.

SHANNON DANG (Althea Shen in “Kung Fu”)

Shannon Dang stars as Althea Shen, Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) larger-than-life older sister, on The CW’s series “Kung Fu.”

Dang has previously guest starred opposite Diane Lane in Amazon’s “The Romanoffs,” with supporting roles in the films “Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison,” “The Gene Generation” and Marshall Cook’s “Film Fest,” which premiered at the 2020 Austin Film Festival. Her television credits include “Sorry For Your Loss,” “American Vandal,” “Doubt,” “The Off Season,” “Major Crimes” and “East Los High.”

Dang was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, where she discovered her love for performing at an early age. By the age of thirteen, she was a professional dancer for the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks and later went on to spend three seasons dancing for the NBA Los Angeles Clippers and three seasons with the NFL Los Angeles Rams, which included performing at Super Bowl LIII.

Dang’s great-grandparents were one of the founding families in Los Angeles Chinatown, in which Hollywood would source Asian shop owners to be actors in their productions. Dang’s career came full circle when she told her family that she booked “Kung Fu,” and discovered that her grandfather was in the original 1970’s series.

Dang graduated with a Business degree from the University of California, Riverside. She enjoys traveling, visiting Disneyland and has a passion for sushi, pizza and peanut butter.

Watch “Kung Fu” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Utah’s CW30.