SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Fans of McDonald’s iconic Shamrock Shake® and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® can rejoice as the limited-time menu items are back. But this year, their purchase will also support a great cause.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants in Utah, western Wyoming, and eastern Nevada are donating 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area. This local fundraiser has been successful in the past, with $52,233.25 raised in 2022 for the Salt Lake-based charity.

The funds raised through the Shamrock Shake and Shamrock McFlurry sales help RMHC of the Intermountain Area further its mission to support families with seriously ill or injured children who travel to Salt Lake City for treatment at hospitals in and around the Wasatch Front.

The Shamrock Shake has been a fan favorite since its introduction in 1970. Made with creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream, it has captured the hearts and taste buds of Americans for over 50 years. For those looking for a twist on the classic, the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry, which first debuted in 2020, features the same minty flavor but with crushed OREO cookies blended in.

Both menu items will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide. Customers can enjoy a delicious treat while also supporting a worthy cause.