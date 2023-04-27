SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Inspirational speaker and master success coach, Jesse Ferrell, shared more about his new book, “How You Leave Them Feeling.” The book focuses on the importance of building strong relationships and provides tips on how to do so effectively.

One of the concepts that Ferrell emphasizes in the book is the power of choosing versus trying. He explains that when people use the word “try,” it becomes a built-in excuse before they even give it a shot. On the other hand, saying “I have chosen to make this change” shows more power and gives individuals the opportunity to truly succeed.

Another key concept in the book is the idea of creating a second family infrastructure. Ferrell explains that while we all have our families that we are born into, we also have the ability to create a separate second family. These are the individuals who become our chosen family and are often the ones who support us during tough times.

Ferrell also highlights the importance of networking and explains that one handshake could change an individual’s entire lifestyle. He adds that everyone is connected, and the ripple effect can be significant.

The book also delves into the concept of discovering and living into one’s signature, which is unique to each individual. Ferrell explains that building one’s character and quality is essential to developing a signature that creates a strong personal brand.

Ferrell’s new book provides valuable insights into building unbreakable relationships. The book is available now, and readers can get a 20% discount by using the code: HYLTF-UTAH.