SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As we begin a new month, Mama Angel is encouraging people to take a moment for self-reflection and personal growth.

“Are you in the place that you want to be with your life? What you’re doing, your hobbies, your timeline?” Mama Angel asked. “Do you have time for yourself? You say you do maintenance on your car, why not maintenance on you?”

Mama Angel suggests finding a comfortable place to relax and ask yourself these questions. She encourages people to be honest and take note of what inspires them and how they are feeding their passions.

Mama Angel also encourages people to make a checklist of the things they need to work on and how to fit them into their schedule. She recommends spending just five minutes a day doing something that brings joy, without boundaries or deadlines.

For those who need a little help with self-reflection and personal growth, Mama Angel can be contacted through Facebook or send her an email her at MamaAngelIsHere@gmail.com.