SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – The holidays can be a tough time of year, especially if the entire family is getting together and not everyone gets along. Mama Angel Shannon shares some of her compassionate wisdom on how to keep this time of year peaceful and calm.

Mama Angel says to stop trying to make everything perfect. She adds, things will go wrong and that’s okay. Perfectionism this time of year can be a huge stressor, but just remember it will be okay if things don’t work out the way you planned them. Mama Angel also shared some of her tips to keep the holidays running smoothly.

Mama Angel’s Top 5 Tips:

Give yourself space

Turn troublemakers into peacekeepers

Please no alcohol

No rushed timelines

Layout party guidelines in advance

Mama Angel says she does not like having alcohol at family get togethers. She says bringing in alcohol can heighten emotions for some people and –at times– can be a recipe for disaster. She says when you’re at a party and start to feel overwhelmed go to a safe space and just breathe. This can be done in your car or in the bathroom, just anywhere you can be alone for a few minutes and process what is happening around you. She adds if you are hosting a party make sure to let everyone know the game plan ahead of time so no one is surprised or caught off guard. Give others the gift of peace this year and reach out to Mama Angel for any other guidance you may think you need.