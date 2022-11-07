SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Our ABC4 family is dealing with a unimaginable loss of one of our beloved reporters, Marcos Ortiz, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Marcos worked at ABC4 for 18 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and daughter, Olivia. Angel Shannon, a spiritual stress management counselor, also known as “Mama Angel,” shares some ways of how to cope with unexpected losses.

Shannon says when dealing with any type of loss you may feel an overall uneasiness. Take for example feeling a loss when you head to the grocery store and see prices have gone up on your favorite food — this may make you feel sad or upset because it’s a change in your life, but some of those changes are normal or expected. But when you are dealing with something that is more unexpected like a loss of income, or someone you know dies unexpectedly — you may feel completely lost. Shannon says at these times it’s important to stay centered and surround yourself with people you care about. It’s okay to be sad and it’s okay to grieve. Shannon adds to look back at the good times you’ve had and have faith in yourself.

If you’d like to talk to Shannon reach out to her on social media or email her:

Facebook: Mama Angel Is Here

Email: mamaangelishere@gmail.com