SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Make-A-Wish Utah is taking a look back at 2022 and setting goals to help out the community in 2023.

Make-A-Wish helps create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This includes helping children who are fighting critical illnesses and experience extreme mental and emotional challenges every day. From the harsh treatments to extended hospital stays, some children’s are exhausted, and this mental distress can impact children’s long-term healing. Research shows that the wishes granted by Make-A-Wish can help build the physical and emotional strength that kids need to fight a critical illness.

In 2022, Make-A-Wish Utah set a goal to grant 2010 wishes. This goal was made looking at previous years including before the pandemic which made it a little harder to grant some wishes. Make-A-Wish Utah was able to exceed their goal and granted 230 wishes this year. They are grateful to everyone in the community for their support.

Looking forward into 2023, Make-A-Wish Utah wants to keep up the giving spirit with granting more wishes. They say with every wish they grant they know there are still other children waiting for their dreams to come true. The community can be a huge help to their mission. This year is coming to an end, Make-A-Wish Utah is inviting you to give hope to a child in need. Wishes create hope and hope begins with you. You can donate to Make-A-Wish Utah online just click here.