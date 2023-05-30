SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Make-A-Wish is working to create life-changing experiences for children battling critical illnesses. Currently, Make-A-Wish Utah is facing an overwhelming number of wishes awaiting fulfillment, relying on the support of volunteers to make these dreams come true.

Volunteer or ‘wish granters’ play a vital role in bringing wishes to life, and there is an urgent need for new volunteers. More than 250 children in Utah are eagerly waiting for their wishes to be granted. Working in pairs, wish granters meet directly with wish families to design a personalized wish experience for each child.

If you are 21 or older and interested in wish granting, fill out an applicaiton on the Make-A-Wish Utah website.