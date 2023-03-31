SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Santa is not the only holiday mascot who likes cookies, the Easter Bunny may want some too. Make delicious Easter cookies with just a cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, and your favorite add-ins to make the Easter Bunny extra “hoppy.”

Easter Cookies

1 box cake mix

2 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup add-ins like M&M’s or whatever you like in your cookies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a large mixing bowl, add eggs, and beat slightly

Add the cake mi and, vegetable oil. Mix until well combined. Batter will be thick like cookie dough.

Drop batter by rounded tablespoonfuls onto cookie sheets, and top with M&M’s or your favorite toppings.

Bake for 10 minutes or until cookies are slightly firm around edges

Remove from oven, allow to cool slightly, then transfer to wire rack or plate to cool completely