SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Finding a new dinner recipe can be a hassle but it doesn’t have to be with The Vineyard Mom, also known as, Leslie Dabney. She shares her delicious recipes for salmon and creamy dill sauce with a side of roasted asparagus.

Salmon and Creamy Dill

6-7 oz. piece of salmon per person

1 clove of garlic finely minced

1 tbs. Fresh flat leaf parsley finely chopped

1 tsp. Fresh dill finely chopped

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp. Each of salt and pepper

Creamy Dill Sauce

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 mayonnaise

1 Tbs. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 cup freshly chopped dill

Optional: 1 tsp. creamy horseradish sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place salmon on a baking sheet lined with foil.

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper over salmon.

Rub chopped garlic, parsley and dill over the top of the salmon.

Bake salmon herbed side up for 15-18 minutes in the oven.

Creamy Dill Sauce

Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice and dill (horseradish sauce if you want a

little heat) into a mixing bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. You can make the sauce ahead

of time.

Spoon chilled creamy dill sauce over salmon.

Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom

Roasted Asparagus

1 lb. asparagus spears

1-2 tbs. Extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Rinse asparagus and break or cut off tough ends.

Line a baking sheet with foil. Place asparagus on the foil and drizzle with the extra virgin olive

oil. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Combine all the ingredients and lay in a single layer on the

sheet pan.

Roast for 10-12 minutes until the asparagus is slightly browned and tender.

Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom