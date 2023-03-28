SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Make-A-Wish Utah is calling for help to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, as the number of kids waiting for their wishes to be granted has hit an all-time high. The CEO and president of Make-A-Wish Utah, Jared Perry, said the charity’s mission is to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses to improve their physical and emotional well-being, and to give them hope and stability during difficult times. Perry said they grant wishes Monday through Friday, but there are more kids waiting for their wishes than ever before, and they need more resources and community engagement to grant them.

Make-A-Wish Utah is holding a fundraising event on March 29, where 100% of donations from Jersey Mike’s sandwich sales will go to the charity to help grant 60 wishes. In addition, Make-A-Wish Utah has a draft campaign from April 1 to 30, where the charity will travel to communities across Utah with two donated cars to engage them in the wish process.

World Wish Day is coming up on April 29, which marks the anniversary of the first wish ever granted by the charity to an eight-year-old boy named Chris, who wanted to be a police officer. The charity said granting wishes creates hope not only for the child but also for the community, as it changes the outlook and physical well-being of the child and their family. Recent wishes granted by the charity include traveling to a sunny place, and a backyard playset makeover.