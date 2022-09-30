MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Burt Brothers Tire and Service is partnering with Make-A-Wish Utah to grant a

wish. Now through October 31st, Burt Brothers is sharing the story of wish kid Thomas in stores and encouraging customers to support Make-A-Wish Utah.

Thomas is a 6-year-old wish kid who has been diagnosed with congenital anomalies. Thomas loves music and dancing and keeps his family laughing with his comedic timing and witty comments. Thomas has brittle bones that are prone to breaking. Because of his condition, Thomas has limited exposure to friends and peers, which has been emotionally challenging.

Thomas has wished to visit Walt Disney World and his family is excited to create memories together at the parks. As part of Burt Brothers’ partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah, we had the opportunity to host Thomas and his family for a scavenger hunt and surprise him with the news that his wish will officially be granted.

Make-A-Wish relies on the support of community partners like Burt Brothers to help grant life-changing wishes to children throughout Utah living with critical illnesses. According to Make-A-Wish, research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Visit Wish.org/Utah to learn more about how to help grant wishes.