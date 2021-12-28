Make A Wish foundation is In need of Volunteers to help grant wishes

(The Daily Dish) Jenny Hortin, Director of Volunteers with Make-A-Wish Utah joined Deena today to talk about something they’re in need of to help grant wishes – Volunteers.

At every level of the Make A Wish organization, volunteers are critical to the mission. You can get started today and soon you can bring hope and joy to local children with critical illnesses as a Make-A-Wish volunteer.

Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish Utah faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than ever before, wishes need the support of our community to grant the wish of every eligible child.

As they are looking into 2022, volunteering with Make-A-Wish Utah is a fantastic opportunity to make a

positive impact on our community. Make A Wish need volunteers, called wish granters, to come true. Since the pandemic began, they have had a growing need for new volunteers and right now, over 250

children in Utah are waiting for their wishes to be granted. Volunteers are the backbone of making wishes come true.

Wish granters typically work in pairs and meet with a wish family directly to design a child’s wish

experience. A wish gives children renewed energy and strength, brings families closer together and unites

communities. Your skills and time can transform the lives of children with critical illnesses.

Currently, they are seeking out individual 21 and over interested in wish granting. To apply, visit their website.

