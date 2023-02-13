SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, is putting a spin on the traditional Valentine’s Day dinner this year by showing how to make a romantic fondue feast from the comfort of their own home.

Cheese Fondue

1 clove of garlic

16 oz. of Gruyere cheese

8 oz. of good Swiss cheese

1 cup of dry white wine. Note: I use Chardonnay

1 Tbs. cornstarch

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 1/2 Tbs. Brandy

1/4 tsp. pepper

Rub 1/2 of a garlic clove inside a saucepan. Discard the garlic.

Add white wine, lemon juice to the sauce pan and turn heat to medium heat.

Put shredded cheese into a mixing bowl. Add cornstarch into the shredded cheeses and mix.

Add cheeses in small amounts into the saucepan with wine and lemon juice. Cheese will slowly

melt. Stir occasionally.



Once all of the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes, stir in brandy and pepper.

Turn heat to low and stir occasionally for another 2-3 minutes. Light fondue pot a few minutes

before you add the cheese so that the pot is warm. Pour cheese into the fondue pot and serve

with slices of a baguette, apples, cauliflower, broccoli, whole button mushrooms and kielbasa

etc. Serves 4



Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG

Chocolate Fondue

1 cup heavy cream

1 pinch of salt

12 oz. milk or dark chocolate Note: Chips of a chopped bar

Heat cream with the salt over a medium heat in a small saucepan.

When bubbles start to form on the sides, remove from heat and add the chocolate and whisk

until smooth and chocolate is thoroughly incorporated.



Transfer chocolate into your fondue pot and light the candle underneath to keep it warm.

Dip your favorite treats into the chocolate.



Strawberries, pound cake, rice crispy treats, apricots, apples, marshmallows etc.



Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG