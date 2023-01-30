SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to show your loved ones you care. Sage Roberts, with Charmed by Sage, shows how to make a unique and adorable Valentine’s Day craft using everyday items you might already have at home.

By using Styrofoam or cardboard and some paint, Roberts transforms the materials into a stone-like heart that looks like it cost $35 to $50 in a store, but if you make it yourself it can costs about $1.50. Not only is it a cheap and affordable option, but it also involves upcycling, making it an environmentally-friendly option.

Roberts also shares some of her other art and craft projects, such as repainting frames and using them for her own paintings or turning industrial pieces into seasonal décor. She encourages others to look at what they already have and get creative, rather than spending a lot of money on new materials.

For more on Roberts’ craft projects, follow her on Facebook at “Charmed by Sage.” With a little creativity and some household items, you can have a beautiful and personalized Valentine’s Day craft.