SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Lure the Easter bunny to your home this year by creating a delicious treat! Bunny bait is easy to make and can be personalized with your preferred flavors.

Bunny Bait

Ingredients:

Popcorn

Chocolate melts

Your favorite candy add-ins

Directions:

First, pop the popcorn and place in a large mixing bowl.

Second, melt down the chocolate melts. Once they are melted add about 1/3 cup of each to the popcorn and mix it around.

Third, add your favorite mix in. We used vanilla wafers, chocolate candies. pretzels and sprinkles.

Finally, let it cool and then enjoy!

