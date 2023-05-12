SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Treat Mom to a homecooked meal this Mother’s Day weekend. The Vineyard Mom has you covered with her delicious recipe for a Croque Madame Casserole.

Croque Madame Casserole

12 Slices of white bread

1 lb. thinly sliced deli ham

12 slices of Swiss cheese

6 eggs

3 cups of half and half or whole milk

2 tsp Herbs de Provence

2 tbsp finely grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp butter

3 tbsp flour

1 cup raspberry jam



Preheat oven to 375

Grease a 9×13 baking dish. Layer the bread, ham and cheese in an overlapping method. You

will get 2 rows of about 5 pieces of bread.



Beat eggs, 1 cup of half and half or whole milk together and 1 tsp of the Herbs de Provence in a

small mixing bowl. Pour mixture over the bread and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.

Bake uncovered for 30-35 minutes.



While the casserole is baking, melt butter in a medium size saucepan over medium high heat.

Whisk in flour and cook for 1-2 minutes. Slowly stir in the remaining 2 cups of milk. Continue to

whisk until the mixture has come to boil and has thickened. This will take 4-5 minutes.



Remove mixture from heat and stir in the remaining Herbs de Provence.



Remove the bread mixture from the oven and pour the thickened sauce over the hot bread.



Let it sit for 5-10 minutes so the bread can absorb the sauce.



Heat 1 cup of raspberry jam in a microwave safe bowl for 30 seconds.



Serve casserole and drizzle jam over the top.



Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom