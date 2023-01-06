SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) –In her new book, “One Bold Move a Day,” author Shanna A. Hocking shares the transformative mindsets and practical strategies that helped her overcome self-doubt and regain control of her career.

Hocking, who has 20 years of experience as a successful manager and leadership consultant, writes about her own struggles early in her career when she faced pushback and criticism for being too “out there” and ambitious. She began to internalize these comments and hold herself back in order to make others comfortable, causing her to lose confidence in herself and her abilities.

After years of struggling with internalized self-doubt, Hocking says she was able to see what she was doing and make a change. In “One Bold Move a Day,” she reveals the mindsets and strategies that helped her regain her power and achieve her goals with intention and joy.

The book offers more than just career advice, as Hocking also writes about the importance of uplifting others and being a supportive and effective leader. With chapters on “Bold Mindset Shifts,” “Achieving Your Goals,” “The Power of Uplifting Others,” and more, “One Bold Move a Day” is a great guide for anyone looking to take control of their personal and professional lives.

Hocking emphasizes the power of making bold moves every day to bring oneself closer to their goals and make some big changes in their life. With practical advice and exercises, “One Bold Move a Day” offers the support and guidance needed to start making bold moves right now.