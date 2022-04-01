SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah is a favorable shooting location for filmmakers – the state’s diverse geography and natural beauty offer a wonderful canvas for making movie magic. Filmmakers Matthew Whedon and Andrew Mecham co-wrote and directed the new superatural-thriller The Nameless Days which was made in Utah and opened in theaters on April 1, 2022 and is available on-demand as well.

The filmmakers say The Nameless Days is a supernatural thriller starring Ally Ioannides (Parenthood, Into the Badlands) and Utah native Charles Halford (True Detective, Constantine) as Charlie and Nicole Sorenson, a single father and daughter living on a remote ranch on the Texas Mexico border. When Nicole tries to help a young migrant rescue his pregnant sister stuck on the Mexican side, they become the target of a relentless, demonic attack.

The film is based on an ancient Aztec myth about women who have died in childbirth who come back from the dead to hunt for the thing they were denied in life, babies. And although the film’s story is set at the border between Mexico and the U.S., the historic mining town of Eureka, Utah stood in for the southern border.

“The location plays an enormous part in The Nameless Days’ story,” co-writer and co-director Andrew Mecham said. “Eureka and its unique environs were the perfect setting to shoot the film and Utah’s film community was stellar on the production. We were also honored to receive an incentive from the Utah Film Commission to produce the film in Utah.”

The Nameless Days is the second feature of writing and directing duo Matthew Whedon and Mecham. “The myth of the Cihuateos, as they were called, was intriguing to us on a number of levels,” Whedon said, “but we were particularly drawn to the idea of a monster whose evil was born out of a sense of genuine pain and loss, and hence had a relatable, human aspect to it.

They were specifically believed to haunt crossroads. It seems random, but if you imagine Aztec times, it’s not like there were hundreds of roads everywhere, so the points where two roads crossed must sometimes have been fairly remote places. They also believed them to be places where different worlds would meet, much like the border, or in our case, Eureka, Utah.”

The movie also stars relative newcomers Alejandro Akara (No One Gets Out Alive) as Rahui, a half indigenous migrant, Ashley Marion Ramas (Yellowstone, Echo Boomers) as Gabriella, his pregnant sister, well-known Utah actor Trey Warner as Victor. “We were blessed with a really talented cast on this project,” Mecham said. “It makes all the difference.” “Agreed,” said Whedon. “They brought a lot depth of emotion that you don’t always see in these kinds of movies.”

In some ways, The Nameless Days hearkens back to earlier horror films, where the monsters had human characteristics and the characters had enough substance that their deaths actually meant something. Despite its setting and storyline, however, one thing it is not intended to be is a political diatribe.

“That was very conscious on our part,” said Whedon. “We knew that the border was a hot topic politically, but we were drawn to it for other reasons, and so it was important to us that everyone in the story have a point of view that people could sympathize with.”