SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – We’re louder together and can make a bigger difference in the fight against domestic violence. That’s the idea behind an upcoming benefit concert featuring Talia Keys & The Love. The concert is scheduled for September 17, 2022 at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 W., Salt Lake City. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Some facts:

1 in 3 Utah women and 1 in 7 Utah men will experience domestic and intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

According to the CDC, nearly half of Utah’s female population (47.8%) has experienced some form of sexual violence in her life, other than rape.

On one day in 2020, the domestic violence programs in Utah served 1,205 victims of domestic violence and received 359 hotline calls. These programs were unable to meet the needs of 309 individuals due to a lack of resources.

In 2020, 3,168 adult and child clients were served in domestic violence shelters; 2,191 requests for shelter went unmet.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition reports that every year approximately 80 Utah children will witness the murder or attempted murder of their mother.

The mission behind “Louder Together” is to end domestic violence in Utah through advocacy, education, collaboration, and leadership. The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and Fight Against Domestic Violence envisions a world where all individuals and families live free from violence, and feel safe, empowered, and hopeful.

Louder Together began in 2019 as a private benefit concert held in the backyard of one of the Founding Board Member’s homes. Proceeds will be shared and benefit Fight Against Domestic Violence and the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition’s missions to support survivors and service providers throughout Utah.

