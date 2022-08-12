MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Get ready to laugh out loud as the comedy plays out on stage at the 2022 Wasatch Improv Festival in Midvale. The festival is going on now thru Saturday, August 13.

The Wasatch Improv Festival is on of the largest gatherings in the country for comedy improv performers. The festival began Thursday, August 11 and runs thru Saturday, August 13 at the Midvale Performing Arts Center (7720 South 695 West).

“We are just so thrilled to be back on stage and seeing all of these great acts in person,” said Jason Wild, one of the festivals founders. He is referring to last year’s festival having to be held virtually due to the pandemic. “There is nothing like having so many creative and talented people all in one place doing what they do best.”

Being back on stage is not the only change this year. The Wasatch Improv Festival is usually held in January, but with COVID still not under wraps, the organizers decided to push it to Summer for a test run. So far the teams have been very enthusiastic to see our beautiful state in a different season. Teams from California, New York, Washington, Florida, Illinois, and other states will all be performing during the festival.

Currently there are 28 different teams signed up for the festival, but the organizers have been planning a few surprise groupings and other fun offerings for fans of comedy improv. There are also several classes being taught and many activities for the participants to experience.

“We’ve really worked hard to make the festival a very inclusive outing for the actors,” said Michael Haycock, another founder. “This is a place for everyone to feel welcomed and express their art.”

Comedy Improv, where comedic actors have to make up sketches on the spot, was made popular when the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” reached America, but Utah was ahead of the curve with many successful shows. “Quick Wits”, Utah’s longest running improv troupe, and the host of the festival, has been performing in the valley for nearly 30 years.

The organizers have also worked to keep the prices reasonable for fans. A full festival pass will run less than $30 and individual shows less than $8.

“Very few people do improv for the money,” said Wild, also a member of Quick Wits. “We just want to have a great crowd come out and see some amazing talent – and get a bit laugh. We could all use that.”

For more informaton visit WasatchImprov.com.