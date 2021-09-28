Look who is working together and bringing hope and joy to five Children in Utah

Together, Overstock and Make-A-Wish Utah are creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Currently, more than 230 Utah children are waiting for their wishes to be granted. Make-A-Wish continues to grant life-changing wishes despite the pandemic. They remain focused on keeping wish families and volunteers safe. The challenging circumstances have inspired Make-A-Wish to think creatively about bringing hope and joy to Make-A-Wish kids.

More than ever before, wishes need the support of individual and corporate donors to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Overstock is committed to building up the local community and will be working with Make-A-Wish Utah to grant the wishes of five children. This is in partnership with Overstock Cares, the philanthropic arm of Overstock.com.

Currently, Overstock’s team is busy helping grant 8-year-old Juel’s wish: an ultimate game room makeover. Overstock designers and team members are dedicating their time and expertise, using Overstock products to make Juel’s room makeover out of this world while keeping his favorite items in mind.

Because of Juel’s diagnosis and weakened immune system staying indoors and playing video games is one of his favorite things to do. He especially loves playing the Fortnite game.

