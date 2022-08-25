LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The annual Logan Pride Festival, celebrating Cache Valley’s LGBTQIA+ community, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00am until 4:00pm at Willow Park, 450 West 700 South, Logan, Utah. There will be vendor and Sponsor booths, food trucks, a wide variety of live music and a day of fun for the whole community. Admission to the Festival is free for all!

Logan Pride Foundation coordinates the annual Pride Festival and oversees services and programs offered by the Logan Pride House, located at 69 E. 100 N. in Logan. Logan Pride House provides daily support and social opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies in the Logan and Cache County area.

For more information, visit LoganPride.org.