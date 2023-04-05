HERRIMAN, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Need a new sweet treat for your Easter baskets this year? Check out Fudge Co., a local business that specializes in fudge and other sweet treats.

The owner, Patience Wayman, shared that the fudge recipe she uses has been passed down for generations. Her business, Fudge Co. has now opened its own storefront in Herriman after two years of planning.

Fudge Co. offers a variety of fudge flavors, as well as freeze-dried candies and chocolate-covered Oreos. Wayman says she designed all the packaging herself, which has become a part of their appeal. They also offer gift baskets that include a variety of treats, such as their signature dish, fudge truffles. Their vanilla fudge has been described as tasting like “grandma’s,” and they offer both classic and new flavors. The store is open and ready to serve customers, and their products can also be found on their website and Instagram.