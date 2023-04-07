SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Crazy Daisy Productions just launched their new charity, HopeFULL, which raises money to help students pay off lunch debts. The campaign is aimed at giving back to the community and providing hope to children and their families who struggle to pay for their meals. Senior students in particular are the most affected by this problem as it often limits their ability to participate in various activities like getting a yearbook or walking with their graduating class.

The charity’s organizers recognize that school districts are facing a huge deficit due to COVID-19, and the situation has been particularly hard on families who have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet. This campaign aims to help those families by paying off their lunch debts and providing a little bit of relief during these tough times.

The organization has set up a donation link on their website where people can donate to the cause. Additionally, they have an upcoming event, the Crazy Daisy Spring Fling Show, where people can donate in person. The organization assures the public that 100% of the proceeds will go to helping children in need.

You can support students in your community by going to the Crazy Daisy Spring Fling on May 5 and 6. There will be more than 100 local vendors to shop from with everything from handcrafted items (sewing, jewelry, clothes, home décor) to delicious treats. Get your free tickets now.