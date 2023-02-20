SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Growing old can present some challenges, but that doens’t mean you have to suffer through it alone. Living & Aging with Pride is a unique multimedia infotainment program that addresses the inevitability of aging and highlights the financial burdens that impact the aging communities’ quality of life. The Utah-based nonprofit works to connect seniors to valuable resources and information to help older adults living longer and better.

Living & Aging with Pride’s executive director, James Brown, says the organization’s vision is to make a positive, impactful difference in improving the circumstances in the lives of seniors and the families and friends who support them. The organization has a podcast event coming up on Saturday Feb. 25th at The Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City and encourage the public to join. Brown will lead a discussion with special guests about the importance of continued growth and learning throughout your life and the importance of connecting with your community as a senior.

Living & Aging with Pride Podcast – 10:30am to 11:30am, Saturday Feb. 25, 2023 at the Leonardo (209 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111).

Also, Living & Aging with Pride is working on a fun campaign for Summer 2023 to encourage seniors to be active and focus on wellness. The summer-long campaign will celebrate National Senior Citizens Day (Aug. 21st) with a fun community event at Memory Grove Park in Salt Lake City, Aug. 21st from 11am to 6pm.

Click here to connect with Living and Aging With Pride online.