Live PC Give PC supports Park City and Summit County nonprofits, community groups

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Live PC Give PC is Park City and Summit County’s amazing annual day of giving where EVERYONE is encouraged to help support the nonprofits that make our community vibrant and strong. The 24-hour day of giving hosted by Park City Community Foundation brings the community together and engages thousands of donors to support over 120 participating nonprofits and highlight the power of giving.

Who benefits?

The participating nonprofits help support the residents of the Wasatch Back. It is a key fundraiser for our nonprofits. Whether it’s through the arts, education, health care, animal welfare, environmental efforts, or supporting cultural and recreational programs, the nonprofit community benefits everyone who lives, works, plays, or stays in the area.

The event started in Park City, but most of the participating nonprofits serve areas beyond Park City, including all of Summit County, and many also serve Wasatch County or the entire state of Utah.

What’s your goal for Live PC Give PC?

The overall goal for the community is for all the nonprofits to collectively get 6,500 donors. It’s all about encouraging participation.

How can people get involved?

• Donate on Nov. 5 at livepcgivepc.org. Early donations are also accepted.

• Watch the livestream at livepcgivepc.org at 5:30 on Nov. 5.

• Let your friends know!

Live PC Give PC 2021 Facts:

• It’s on Friday, November 5th.

• The community goal is to get 6,500 donors in 24 hours this year in order to grow support for much needed programs and have a positive impact.

• 120 nonprofit organizations are participating that work in Park City, Summit County, Wasatch County, and some even statewide.

• Last year we raised over $3.4 million from 6,013 donors.

• There are over 30 sponsors that make this possible, including Park City Mountain & Vail Resorts EpicPromise, High West Distillery, Deer Valley Report, Dominion Energy, and many more.

• Nonprofits compete for prize money which is over $33,000 this year. Prizes are awarded by Park City Community Foundation to those that get the most unique donors.

• The minimum donation is $5.

• Early giving is open now at livepcgivepc.org, but we encourage gifts on Nov. 5 because organizations that get the most donations that day receive cash prizes. Many also have matching grants that day that allow you to double your donation.

• More than $16.1 million has been raised in the past 10 years.

• Park City Community Foundation organizes Live PC Give PC each year and this is the 11th anniversary.

Visit LivePCGivePC.org to contribute to one of the many nonprofit organizations listed.