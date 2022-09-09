SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – On September 10th, Good Deed Revolution will be delivering hope, help, healing and entertainment to those struggling with mental health, suicide, trauma and addiction during our first annual Live LIVE Event.

The organizers will be streaming to a combined potential audience of over 100 million viewers through scheduled guests’, presenters’ and influencers’ platforms. Producers of the event say they are basically “door-dashing Live LIVE to people wherever they are, on the devices and platforms they use through the people they trust!” The event will be streaming on youtube, facebook, tiktok, twitch and more.

Inspired by Live AID 1985, this is a groundbreaking content delivery strategy in the mental health space and Good Deed Revolution is excited to bring this unique mental health awareness event to so many pepole, addressing some of the biggest global issues facing people using today’s technology.

Brandy Vega is the creator of Live LIVE. She nearly lost her 14 year old daughter to suicide in 2021. She reluctantly shared her story on local news and challenged parents to stop what they were doing and go ask their kids or loved ones, point blank if they were suicidal. After it aired, two parents reached out to say her story saved their child’s life! She had the idea to create Live LIVE as a way to reach masses. Suicide is preventable.

This power-packed family-friendly 2-hour show will feature short segments with talent including Chris Martin (Coldplay) Emmanuel Kelly, Clint Puliver, Nathan Pacheco, Nathan Gunn, Gentri, Glen Templeton, Royal Bliss, Alex Boye, Ammon & Liahona, Dan Clark, Jason Hewlett, So You Think You Can Dance Winners, One Voice Children’s Choir, The King of Random, Ninja Kidz and more.

Live LIVE is so much more than just awareness. The show will provide solutions, education, and

engagement during the event. Producers are partnered with Skavengerz, adding gamification and engagement.

Good Deed Revolution is a Utah based 501c3 that’s hosting Live LIVE. They are raising money to cover the

event costs, aftercare, technology and anything above and beyond will go to suicide prevention efforts.

Learn more and get tickets at www.liveLIVEevent.org