Light the Night to fight blood cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – “Bring light to the darkness.” That’s the inspiring battle cry of the organizers of the Annual Light The Night event benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Utah. The public is invited to join the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) on October 9, 2021 and/or October 13, 2021 to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancer.

Registration is now open at LightTheNight.org. Registration is free and everyone received a lantern of their choice – Red represents “Mission” and support; Gold represents “Remembrance” of those lost to cancer: and White represents “Survivors.” Organizers say Light The Night is about the community coming together to bring light to the darkness of cancer.

Money raised for Light The Night goes to support cancer research and other services for people fight and recovering from blood cancer.

In person you can participate in the Light The Night celebration on October 9th at 6pm at Salt Lake City Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City. Or you attend a virtual event online on October 13th from 7pm-8pm via zoom. For more information visit LightTheNight.org.