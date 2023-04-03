SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Life coach, Kate Strong, is on a mission to help women prioritize self-care and embark on a healing journey.

Strong focuses on teaching the five pillars of self-care: spiritual alignment, physical body, emotional well-being, social circles, and mental health. Strong believes there is power to fully feeling emotions to heal and this can help individuals let go of past trauma. She also emphasizes the importance of spiritual and social self-care, by encouraging people to surround themselves with positive influences.

Strong acknowledges that self-care needs have changed over time and offers resources and events to help individuals navigate their personal journey. Her upcoming events include a pleasure masterclass and a retreat in May.

When asked for one piece of advice, Strong reminds individuals that the answers are within themselves and to trust their intuition.