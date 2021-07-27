Life-changing dreams come true with “Tech For Wishes”

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – In April, five St. George tech companies created a campaign called Tech for Wishes to grant wishes for Southern Utah children as part of Make-A-Wish Utah. The companies involved include: Vasion, Easy Storage, Zonos, Busybusy, and Dixie Tech.

The tech companies generated $68,000 (the largest donation Make-A-Wish Utah has received from the region), which will help grant more than ten wishes. The companies and their employees showed creativity to raise funds: Zonos held a cookoff, Vasion hosted a Pickleball tournament and many other events, Easy Storage planned a golf tournament, and Dixie Tech planned a special lunch where their culinary students prepared multiple unique banquet dishes and donated all proceeds to the campaign.

The hope is for Tech for Wishes to be even bigger next year. Contact Make-A-Wish to learn how

your company can participate in employee engagement campaigns throughout the year.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH UTAH

• Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

• Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength

they need to fight a critical illness.

• Make-A-Wish Utah faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of the

COVID-19 pandemic.

• Make-A-Wish remains focused on keeping our wish families and volunteers safe. The challenging

circumstances have inspired Make-A-Wish to think creatively about how to bring hope and joy to

Make-A-Wish kids during unpredictable and scary times.

• More than ever before, wishes need the support of individual and corporate donors to grant the

wish of every eligible child