SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Grab a bucket of popcorn and your favorite movie-theater snacks and head to the movies. Saturday, September 3, 2022, all Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres locations from Logan to Mesquite, Nevada are offering guests $3 movie tickets (plus applicable taxes and fees) for all movies, all formats, all day, as part of the Cinema Foundation’s Cinema Day.

“This is a great opportunity to thank our wonderful guests and give them a chance to experience all of the special formats and amenities offered by Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, including IMAX, D-BOX, Dolby Atmos, heated power luxury recliners, and so much more. This Saturday, we’re playing all movies, all showtimes at every Megaplex Theatres location – all for only $3 per movie ticket,” said Blake Andersen, president of LHM Megaplex Theatres. “We’re thrilled to offer this exceptional one-day promotion to give our guests the chance to see the biggest movies, including some special return engagement blockbusters, on every Megaplex screen for every show time at an amazing price this Saturday.”

The limited-time LHM Megaplex $3 Cinema Day movie tickets are available to purchase via the Megaplex Theatres website, the free Megaplex mobile app, third-party ticketing partners, or in person at any Megaplex Theatres location. Appropriate taxes and ticketing fees still apply. Tickets purchased for Cinema Day at LHM Megaplex Theatres qualify for MyMegaRewards loyalty points.

LHM Megaplex Theatres continues to offer weekly specials, including $5.55 value pricing (plus applicable taxes and fees) for all movies, all formats, and all showtimes every Tuesday. Additionally, LHM Megaplex Theatres continues to offer guests substantial savings via the free-to-join MyMegaRewards loyalty program as well as MegaMug refillable drink cups and MegaTub refillable popcorn buckets along with other special offers and promotions.

This special one-day event is in partnership with the Cinema Foundation, a key industry trade association, as well as all major studio and exhibition technology partners. National Cinema Day is being offered on thousands of participating movie screens across North America.

National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros., only on September 3.

For more details go to www.NationalCinemaDay.org or www.MegaplexTheatres.com. Join millions of other moviegoers and visit a theatre near you.

About Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres operates 15 locations throughout Utah and Southern Nevada with a total of 176 screens, including five IMAX screens.

Founded by the late Larry H. Miller, Megaplex Theatres are frequently among the top grossing in the nation and recognized as Utah’s favorite movie theatres. LHM Megaplex features regular and large-format movie screens, dinner and a movie gift options, conference room and auditorium rental, and an industry-leading guest services team. Megaplex Theatres show times and other group information may be found on the web at www.MegaplexTheatres.com or by calling (801) 304-4545. Guests are invited to follow LHM Megaplex on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MegaplexTheatres, on Twitter @MegaplexTheatre, and on Instagram @MegaplexTheatre for the latest in movie news and special offers.

About The Cinema Foundation

The Cinema Foundation, a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, is dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education, and philanthropy.

Since March 2022, the Cinema Foundation’s mission is dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry. It works to support and impact the health of the cinema sector both in the short term and for years to come and is continuously expanding its contributions to the magic of moviegoing. The Cinema Foundation builds on NATO’s mission and relationships and expands NATO’s impact in ways that help individual employees and companies as well as the industry as a whole. We are the Foundation of a great industry. www.TheCinemaFoundation.org.