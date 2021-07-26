Learn some Japanese with The Daily Dish

TOKYO, Japan (ABC4 Utah) – With the Summer Games underway in Japan, there’s a heightened interest in learning Japanese and all things related to the Japanese culture. All this week on the Daily Dish (Weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on ABC4 Utah) we’ll do a mini-Japanese language lesson by sharing various words of the day.

We kicked things off with a wonderful Japanese word – Chowa – pronounced Cho-Wah, meaning “Harmony” in English.

Stay on top of all things related to the Japan 2020 Games, click here for more coverage.

