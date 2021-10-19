Learn more about the final epic adventure of dragons, imps and faeries!

(The Daily Dish) Today on The Daily Dish, Surae sit’s down with Brand Mull, Author of Dragonwatch which is the sequel series to the famed Fablehaven.

Dragonwatch, Book 5 will be released on Tues., Oct. 26. This will be the 5th and final volume in the New York Times bestselling children’s series. Dragonwatch continues the Fablehaven adventure, which has sold more than 2 million copies and is published in many languages.

In both Fablehaven and Dragonwatch, heroes Seth and Kendra visit their grandparents’ estate, beginning what’s become an epic adventure in a dragon sanctuary with dragons, imps, satyrs, faeries and many more mythical creatures.

Due to the success of Fablehaven, and wanting to explore more of the Dragon sanctuary, Mull developed the continuing story in Dragonwatch.

In this fifth and final volume of Dragonwatch, our heroes make their last stand at the hidden Kingdom of Selona. For the defenders of light to stand a chance, the legendary dragon slayers must arise, lost secrets must be uncovered, and ancient powers must awaken. Get ready for the gripping, revelatory, and unforeseen conclusion to the epic ten-volume New York Times best-selling Fablehaven and Dragonwatch series.

You can visit the Book Launch event Sat., Oct. 23 at Mountain View High School in Orem. This event is free to the public but a reservation is recommended. A fun, action-packed show at 6pm with a book signing to follow from 7 – 9pm. To RSVP, click on the RSVP link here.

All Fablehaven & Dragonwatch books have been on the Top 10 NYT bestseller list.

Paperback version of Fablehaven was Brandon’s first NYT #1 bestseller.

Dragonwatch Book 1 was in the top 10 on the NYT bestseller list and was the #1 national bestseller according to Bookscan reporting.

Dragonwatch Book 2 was a #1 NYT Bestseller.

Brandon has visited hundreds of thousands of students in hundreds of school assemblies over the years. His Fall 2019 tour saw him travel over 25K miles, which is longer than the circumference of the world. Unfortunately, COVID has scaled back his visits this year. He’ll visit schools in Utah, Idaho and Arizona as COVID allows. Brandon has completed four series: Fablehaven, Dragonwatch, Beyonders, and Five Kingdoms, in addition to Candy Shop Wars and other single volumes.

Watch the Official Book Trailers:

For more information about Brandon and to get information about his book, visit his website.