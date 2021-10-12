Learn how the YCC Family Crisis Center can help the community, and you can help them

The YCC Family Crisis Center was established in 1945. They provide all services related to supporting someone who is experiencing domestic violence, a safe shelter, case management, counseling, medical referrals, protective orders/advocacy, help with the legal system, housing, child care, and more. They also have a program to support victims of sexual assault, a housing assistance center, and a fantastic child care center.

This year for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The YCC Family Crisis Center is joining service providers across the Ogden-Weber area to raise awareness, provide prevention tools, and call for meaningful change.

Join the community in their Annual Footsteps to Light walk. Raise awareness for domestic violence and celebrate survivors! Design signs, walk together through the Ogden community and listen to survivors share their stories. Everyone will be wearing purple each Friday to show support for survivors of domestic violence.

You can join in by sharing a picture of you wearing purple on your social media and tagging the YCC Family Criss Center. Keep your eye out on social media channels for a special video about a survivor’s experience and an original song written by a survivor.

You’re probably aware by now that statewide there has been an increase in domestic violence during the COVID pandemic. The YCC Family Crisis center services are in tremendous demand as they’ve seen more people seeking help. They have also seen an increase of more than double the number of crisis calls than they were getting pre-pandemic so they’ve been extremely busy and their staff is working very hard to support everyone in need.

Keeping pace with the demand for services is their greatest challenge right now. Funding was reduced this year and they’ll see similar budget cuts next year as well, so they’ve been working hard at the state level to try to get more support for service providers so they can continue to provide these essential services. They are in need of more staff and more resources for clients.

If you’re interested, please take a look at their website, check out volunteer opportunities. They also have a wish list of goods that they are always in need of, and there is a way to donate online. They direct their donations to the area of greatest need and we really appreciate and rely on the support of the community.

If you or someone you know needs support due to domestic violence, please call their 24/7 Free Crisis Line at (801) 392-7273.