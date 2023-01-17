SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Kugel, the traditional Jewish noodle pudding, is making a comeback and proving to be a versatile and delicious dish that can be enjoyed at any time of day. This centuries-old dish, which has become prominent in Jewish culture and is often served at holidays, but can also be enjoyed as tasty brunch, lunch and dinner.

Kugel, which means “pudding” in Yiddish, can be made in both sweet and savory versions, and can be served hot or cold. The dish is made with a base of egg noodles, combined with a variety of ingredients such as cottage cheese, sour cream, and sugar or savory ingredients such as onion, garlic, and meat. Judy Cohen shared a family recipe for the noodle pudding she makes at her house.

Noodle Pudding

Ingredients

1/2 lb egg noodles

1 29 oz. can apricots or peaches in their own juice, drained

1/4 lb. butter melted

1 cup sugar

1 cup white raisins

1 pint sour cream

1 lb. cottage cheese

2 cups milk

6 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Step 1

Cook and drain noodles, return noodles to the hot pot and add the butter, set aside

Step 2

Beat 6 eggs, beat in sugar, mix in rest of ingredients, fold in noodles

Step 3

Pour into 9×13 baking dish

Step 4

Bake at 400 for 15 minutes, then at 325 for 1 hour

Dairy Free Noodle Pudding

1 lb egg noodles

¾ cup sugar

6 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup orange juice

20 oz can unsweetened pineapple (crushed or chunks)

1 cup raisins

3 quart Pyrex dish

Step 1

Cook noodles and drain

Step 2

Put noodles back in pot and add the oil

Step 3

Beat eggs and sugar til foamy, add orange juice, pineapple and raisins. Stir in noodles.

Step 4

Pour into greased dish and Bake at 350 for an 1 hour