MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Kruisers for Kids Charity Car Show is celebrating 28 years of supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children by hosting a one-day only event with more than 350 vehicle entries on display, live entertainment, family-friendly fun activities and all for a great cause.

100% of the proceeds raised at the Kruisers for Kids Charity Car Show on Saturday. August 20th will go toward buying adaptive trikes for children at Shriners Hospitals to use, play with and enjoy. Bikes typically cost between $800 to $2,500 each.

Last year’s car show raised $44,000 for the adaptive bike program at Shriners Hospitals.

The care show is at Midvale City Park, 7500 South 455 West, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit KruisersForKids.org for more information.