SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As temperatures cool off, enjoy an evening in beautiful Emigration Canyon listening to the music of Peter Breinholt and enjoying a delicious dinner and program hosted by Camp K. The 36th Annual “Send a Kid to Camp” Gala Dinner & Concert is scheduled for September 17, 2023 at Camp Kostopulos.

Kostopulos Dream Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people of all abilities through education, recreation, and growth opportunities. Since 1967, Camp K has offered educational and recreational opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities. All proceeds from the “Send a Kid to Camp” event support Camp K’s yearround programs and services.

Tickets are still available for the event. For more information, visit CampK.org.