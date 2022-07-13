BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of the Salt Lake Valley’s most fun community festivals and parades is coming up this Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th – Bountiful Handcart Days. But there are some changes you should know about before you go. Traditionally, Handcart Days falls right before the Days of ’47, but this year, organizers bumped it up a bit earlier in the month.. so be mindful of that.

And the Bountiful Handcart Days Parade (Saturday, July 16th) is traditionally held in the evening, but this year it is now happening in the morning.

Handcart Days is back after two years of cancellation due to the pandemic. The celebration with begin on Friday evening starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bountiful City Park located at 400 North 200 West. Handcart Days is a long-standing traditional celebration of the early pioneers for the residents in Davis County. The celebration is held in Bountiful each year in July.

There will be a lot of great food booths, some food trucks, a variety of bounce houses, a climbing wall, fun pioneer games for the youth, followed by a free concert featuring Joshua Creek. The concert is Friday evening at 8:00 p.m. at the park. People can bring their blankets and lounge chairs and enjoy listening to Joshua Creek.

The Handcart Days parade will be held on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. and will begin at the roundabout on 1500 south and travels approximately 2 miles north along Main Street to 400 North. Following the Saturday morning parade, all activities (food booths, games, etc.) at the park will resume until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

To wrap up this weekend’s Handcart Days celebration, there will be fireworks on Saturday evening starting at dark or around 10:00 p.m. at Mueller Park Jr. High School.

For a full schedule of events, visit HandcartDays.org.