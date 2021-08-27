Kings, queens, fair maidens and even knights jousting – Utah takes a step back to the Renaissance era

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 9th annual Utah Renaissance Faire 2021 welcomes The Knights of Mayhem, Harp Twins and The Vikings of Utah to Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point this weekend. Utah Valley Fine Arts Council announces the 9th annual Utah Renaissance Faire. It will be held on August 27th and 28th, 2021 at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park.

Event times are Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm. Admission is $17 for both days of the faire., Children under 6 are free.

As part of the faire’s ongoing tradition of supporting local education, it will again offer groups of school children a $5 admission to the Faire on Friday Aug. 27th from 10 am to 3 pm with free bounce back tickets to the Faire on Saturday.

The Knights of Mayhem with 11-time world Champion, Charlie Andrews, are headlining the list of attractions at this year’s Faire. They will be presenting full contact jousting contests for the delight of the audience.

Special guest artists, The Harp Twins are making their 4th Utah appearance from their home base in Chicago. Their latest YouTube video had more than 5 million hits. Their music can be found on their website at harptwins.com.

Also, Tartanic, with world-class pipers and drummers coming from home bases across the country. They will present their rousing array of bagpipe music to really set a new level of excitement for the Faire. There will also be additional performances from talented local artists.

This year, The Vikings of Utah will be expanding their own Viking Village. They will be explaining the lifestyle and culture of the Medieval Viking village complete with a Viking boat, a blacksmith, and other artisans.

In addition to the Viking Village, the Faire will have an expanded Shire filled with free educational activities, entertainment, and local artisans teaching about their crafts and the Tudor Time Period. Many artisans will present their crafts and skills, such as pottery, calligraphy, candle making, blacksmithing, stained glass, leatherwork, woodcarving, falconry, weaving, millinery, face painting, and more.

The Faire includes a wide variety of performers, artisans, and entertainers. Vocal and instrumental groups will perform Renaissance music. The royal court will include a King and Queen, nobles, jesters, jugglers, and many other entertainers such as archers, horse vaulters, combat actors, puppeteers, pirates, sea nymphs, fairies, and other mythical characters.

Fantastic Vendors will provide a variety of food and merchandise.

A VIP Medieval feast will be held both nights with reserved seating for the 6pm jousting contest, authentic medieval music, a five-course meal, and live entertainment. This event is currently sold out, but will be available next year as well.

For general event information, please go to utahrenfaire.org.