OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Lace up your walking shoes and head down to Orem for the 1st Annual Kids On The Move Walk for Autism. The event is on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 8am to 10am in Orem. The walk features a 1-mile course around the Kids On The Move and Intermountain Healthcare Campuses in Orem.

Finish line festivities include bounce houses, food trucks, activities, drawing, meet and greets with U of U and BYU Football players, and more! When you participate in the Kids On The Move Walk for Autism, you are racing for a cause. Benefiting the Kids On The Move’s Autism Center, this event is one that will leave its participants feeling educated, motivated, and inspired.

Proceeds will go toward serving children and adolescents ages 18-months and older in the Kids On The Move (KOTM) Autism Center. The Autism Center provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to help children with autism reach their full potential.

According to Kids On The Move, autism is extremely prevalent in Utah where 1 in every 48 children are affected by this diagnosis. The Center for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) states that Utah has the second highest rate of autism nationwide. The Walk for Autism was designed to bring community members together to support a cause that is extremely widespread and close to the hearts of many Utahans.

The Walk for Autism is an event that brings together community members that continually support many children like Daniel. For the 2022 Kids On the Move Walk for Autism event, participants and volunteers can visit KOTM.org or register by clicking here.