SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As Utah experiences a particularly snowy winter, families and children are flocking to the slopes, hillsides, and ice to enjoy winter sports and activities. However, experts at Intermountain Health’s Primary Children’s Hospital are warning that safety should be a top priority, and are offering tips to help keep kids safe while playing on slick surfaces.

Jessica Strong, Director of Community Health at Intermountain Health’s Primary Children’s Hospital, states that “whether you’re riding, shredding or sledding, a helmet can help prevent serious injury.” She emphasizes that a helmet is just as important to wear as warm socks and gloves during many winter sports and activities, especially skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. Helmets are also recommended to prevent head injuries while ice skating and sledding.

Head injuries can range from mild concussions to severe, traumatic brain injury, and most of these injuries could be prevented by wearing a helmet, says Strong. She offers the following tips for parents and caregivers to help keep kids safe while having fun:

Ice Skating: Allow children to skate only on approved surfaces, like a rink. Skate in the same direction as the crowd, and don’t chew gum or eat candy while skating to prevent choking. Consider having your child wear a helmet, knee pads and elbow pads, especially while learning to skate.

Sledding: Keep people sledding away from motor vehicles, separate young children from older children, and ride forward and feet first or while sitting up, to help prevent head injuries. Sled slopes should be free of obstructions like trees or fences, be covered in snow (not ice), not be too steep, and end with a flat runoff.

Skiing and snowboarding: Children should be taught to ski or snowboard by a qualified instructor in a program designed for children, and children shouldn’t ski alone. Young children should always be supervised by an adult. Adult supervision needs may differ for older children based on maturity and skill. All skiers and snowboarders should wear helmets, and choose runs that fit their ability and experience level.

Snowmobiling: Children under age 16 should not operate snowmobiles, and children under age 6 should never ride on snowmobiles, according to American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations. A snowmobile should not be used to pull a sled or skiers, and travel at safe speeds.

In addition to these tips, also make sure children stay hydrated while enjoying outdoor sports and to warm up their muscles before heading out to prevent injuries.