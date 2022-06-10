SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – June 19th, is the annual recognition of the end of slavery in the United States. It’s the oldest celebration marking the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. Since 1989, Project Success Coalition, based in Ogden, has planned and implemented the statewide celebration to help bring Utahns together in a united coalition to commemorate.

The Juneteenth Utah Freedom & Heritage Festival hosts events throughout Utah during June in honor of Juneteenth. You can find a list of celebrations and festivities online at ProjectSuccessInc.org.