SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Journey of Hope (JOH) is a non-profit that provides women and people in the LGBTQIA+ community of all ages resources to begin their healing. JOH offers trauma-informed, gender-responsive case management, and mentorship for women leaving incarceration or aging out of juvenile services to help them find a healthy community.



JOH administers Lethality Assessment Protocols along the Wasatch front and are one of the few organizations that do not automatically report to the police based on the needs of our clients. The organization is on the Attorney General’s Task Force for trafficking and does work with law enforcement from time to time.

During the pandemic, demand for JOH says their services increased significantly, so much so, they had to double their staff to keep up. Qualified individuals can volunteer to help with their mentorship program.

Journey of Hope is cohosting a Work and Learn Event with Salt Lake Community College at Kearns Library on Thursday, October 27 from 12 pm – 1 pm. You can also head to their website for more information.