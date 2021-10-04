Join us October 10th by showing your pride and dragging Main in SLC, Utah!

(The Daily Dish) Join us as we observe National Coming Out Day on Sunday, October 10th, by showing pride and dragging main street. This event brought out thousands of LGBTQ+ community members and allies back in 2020 who safely gathered in their decorated cars and drove down main street in Salt Lake City. This year, we expect the event to have an even greater turnout with many teams, community partners and sponsors already registered to attend.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Coming Out Day than for all of us to decorate our vehicles and come together in this way. It gives everyone an opportunity to be true participants in a cause, rather than simply spectators. Given everything the LGBTQ+ community has been through this past year, this is a chance to show the broader community that we’re here, we belong, and we have pride,” said Utah Pride Center CEO Stacey Jackson-Roberts.

After witnessing the incredible turnout last year, the Utah Pride Center has decided to make the Pride Road Rally an annual event. As the pandemic continues to be a health risk, the Utah Pride Center is excited to provide the community with this COVID-safe event again.

The Pride Road Rally not only allows us to show pride, but it also brings in much needed funding to continue the lifesaving services at the Utah Pride Center including mental health and wellness services, education and training, a safe community space, suicide prevention resources, senior programs and much, much more.

Visit their website for all the information including how to register, the Road Rally map, scheduling details and more as we Prepare for hundreds of vehicles to drag Main Street, in Salt Lake City, as the second annual Utah Pride Road Rally returns on October 10th.

About Stacey Jackson Roberts:

Stacey Jackson-Roberts is the CEO of the Utah Pride Center. As a long-time advocate for transgender and BIPOC healthcare policy as well as a psychotherapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, she brings valuable expertise, insight, and leadership to the role. Stacey earned her MSW in Clinical Social Work from the esteemed Seven Sister institution, Smith College School for Social Work in Northampton, MA.

Stacey has spent two decades living in the Washington D.C. area doing work related to the intersection of law and policy, including on the Judiciary Committee staff of Senator Edward M. Kennedy, and the delivery of integrative health care in underserved communities. Stacey also was a program administrator at American University Washington College of Law in Washington D.C. While there, she earned a graduate certificate in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

As the Lead Therapist for LGBTQ+ Behavioral Health, at a Federally Qualified Health Center in Baltimore, Stacey built out a dedicated line of LGBTQ+ services in a predominantly BIPOC community in a high need, underserved city. While there she worked to form a coalition of allied BIPOC, LGBTQ+ healthcare organizations, and labor unions to pass state legislation in Maryland. This was key in making PrEP more accessible.

Stacey also helped found Collective Action for Safe Spaces, which works to end street-based sexual harassment and assault among women, queer, trans, BIPOC people in the Washington D.C. area. She also previously served as a Health Policy Fellow with the Transgender Law Center in California, working to expand regulations requiring health care parity for gender diverse individuals.

Stacey was born and raised on a cattle ranch and dairy farm in Beaver, Utah. She credits her work ethic to the long and hard days of working the farm with her dad and extended family. As a closeted transgender girl being raised in a highly gendered environment, this presented her with some immense challenges including harassment, bullying and exclusion from some of her peers. But with a lot of hard work, she graduated high school at age 16 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Law and Constitutional Studies from Utah State University.

Stacey is happy to be back in her home state and is looking forward to advancing the cause towards equality and inclusion for all here in Utah. Her hope is to make the Utah Pride Center a home and welcoming place for all LGBTQ+ members and allies.