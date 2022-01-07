Join us for the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial luncheon

(The Daily Dish) The NAACP Salt Lake Branch would like to invite you to attend the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial luncheon!

The event will be held Monday, January 17th, 2022 with the reception from 11 am – 11:45am and the luncheon beginning at Noon at the Little America Hotel Ballroom located at 500 S. Main SLC UT. Reservations must be made by January 12th.

The NAACP is excited to introduce speaker Reginald M. Turner, Jr., President of the American Bar Association who will be joining virtually.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Award will be presented to S. Floyd Mori as he is one of the country’s leading advocates for the advancement of the Japanese American, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities, along with other minorities. In 2012, Mori received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette Award from the Government of Japan in recognition of his contributions to the “improvement of the status of Japanese Americans, strengthening of economic relations between Japan and the United States, and the promotion of Japanese culture in the United States.

Floyd has spoken many times about the Japanese American experience and has published a book entitled, The Japanese American Story as Told Through a Collection of Speeches and Articles, plus other books. He has worked closely with the NAACP and the ACLU over many years.

They will also be presenting the Rosa Parks Award to Jenny Wilson, the Mayor of Salt Lake County. having previously served as a County Council Member for ten years. As Mayor, she serves more than a million constituents.

In addition, First Responders awards will be presented for outstanding community service!

If you would like to make a reservation you can call (801)250-5088, send an E-Mail to jdwnaacp@att.net or you can pay online.