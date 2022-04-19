Utah is Taking Part in Nonprofit’s “One Nation. One Goal. One Big Day.” PurpleStride Campaign with Mindy Kaling as Ambassador to Raise Millions for Pancreatic Cancer Research Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Utah affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is inviting the community to come together to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer. PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families. After two years of virtual fundraising events due to the ongoing pandemic, PurpleStride Utah 2022 will be in person at Sugar House Park on Saturday, April 30. ABC4 News Anchor Glenn Mills will be emcee of the local events.

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 11 percent. It is also the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in America. In 2022, more than 62,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease – including 290 from here in Utah.

For the first time ever, Utah’s Inaugural PurpleStride walk is coordinated with nearly 60 other communities across the nation for one nationally synchronized PanCAN PurpleStride event with beloved actor, writer and producer, Mindy Kaling, serving as the official ambassador for the nationwide campaign. City-by-city, thousands of supporters will walk the nation in solidarity to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride Utah’s goal is to raise $83,000. Nationally, PanCAN is aiming to raise $16.5 million. Funds raised through PanCAN PurpleStride provide pancreatic cancer patients with free, personalized information, services and resources that make a real difference in their lives.

“By taking action locally, we have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationwide,” said Vanessa Brulotte, chair of PanCAN’s Utah affiliate. “We are committed to continuing to raise vital funds and awareness to support the pancreatic cancer community and we’re looking forward to being back together in person this year to do so!”

While pancreatic cancer has received more attention recently due to many prominent individuals who have passed in recent years, including “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek, actor Willie Garson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Representative John Lewis, an increase in public awareness and research funding remains critical.

Utah’s PurpleStride event is generously supported by national sponsors, Ipsen and AbbVie, Gold Media Sponsors ABC 4 and 95.9 The Hawk, silver sponsor Alpenglow Property Rentals LLC, bronze sponsor The Gear Room.

To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride Utah, visit PurpleStride.org/Utah

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.